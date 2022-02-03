One Person Injured in Grand Avenue Crash

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured and transported to Clarion Hospital following a Thursday morning accident on Grand Avenue.

According to a representative from Clarion County 9-1-1, a call for a two-vehicle crash at 472 Grand Avenue Ext. in Clarion was received at 6:43 a.m.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital.

The scene was cleared at 7:44 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

