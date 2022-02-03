Police Searching for Five Men in Connection with Marianne Estates Burglary

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary involving five suspects that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Marianne Estates.

According to Trooper Doverspike, of PSP Clarion, the crime occurred sometime between 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, at 107 Cresmont Drive, in Marianne Estates, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a white in color GMC super duty truck with a white cap and front end deer damage approached the victim’s residence located on Cresmont Drive. Five white/Hispanic men were occupying the vehicle.

One man, approximately 55-years-old, with diamond earrings and a goatee (described as the leader of the group) asked to do work around the house, specifically driveway work. One of the five men went inside the victim’s residence “to use the bathroom” and stole a black SentrySafe containing precious valuables, as the others distracted the victim.

The actors then fled the scene toward US 322.

The victim is a 70-year-old man.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is asked to call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

