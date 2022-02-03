Richard A. Eckel, 68, of Franklin passed away at 9:00 A.M., Monday, January 31, 2022 at AHN Grove City.

Born in Franklin on May 24, 1953 he was a son of the late Andrew E. And Deloris Combs Eckel.

Dick was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and worked many years as a truck driver for Pennzoil/ Ergon Trucking.

He enjoyed going to Miller’s Polk Store and loved the food and conversation.

Dick first married Linda Smith Eckel and she preceded him in death in 1978.

He then married the former Diane Craft and she survives.

Also surviving are three sisters, Ruth Ruditis (Mike) of Franklin, Frances Sofley (Wilson) of Anderson, SC, Mary Eckel of Douglassville; two sister-in-laws, Donna Cornelius (John) of Franklin, Joyce Hughes (Michael) of Franklin; a step-daughter-in-law, Claudia Teribery and two step-grandchildren, Cade and Casey.

In addition to his parents and first wife he was preceded in death by a step-son, Chad Teribery and his step-father, Raymond Faller.

There will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Dick will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

