School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 4, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 4, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 7:52 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Corry Area School District
Kane School District
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction Day
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Clarion-Limestone School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Google Classroom Day
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Flexible Instruction Day
Commodore Perry School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Crawford Central School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Crawford County Career and Technical Center – – Virtual Instruction Day
Creative Kids, Pre-K – Virtual Learning Day. Childcare operating as normal.
Forest Area School District – Remote Learning Day; Students should login to their first period/homeroom class at 10AM.
Freeport Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Grove City School District – Closed – Remote Instruction; All after-school activities cancelled.
Harmony Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Holy Sepulcher School – Flexible Instruction Day
Karns City Area School District – Remote Instruction Day
Lakeview School District – Remote Learning Day
New Story Schools-DuBois – Virtual Learning Day
New Story/Indiana – Flexible Instruction Day
Penncrest School District – Virtual Learning Day
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning Day
Seneca Valley School District – Remote Instruction Day
Slippery Rock University – Remote Instruction Day
St. Kilian Parish School – Flexible Instruction Day
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – Flexible Instruction Day
Valley Grove School District – Virtual Learning Day
CLOSED
AAUB Nursery and Preschool
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
BC3 Main Campus & All BC 3 sites
Brookville Area School District
Brookville Head Start 1
Brookville Head Start 2
Butler Area School District
Christian Life Academy
Clarion County Career Center
Clarion University – All classes are canceled today at Clarion and Venango campuses. All campus services and offices will be open as scheduled.
CL/Clarion 1 Head Start
CL/Clarion 2 Head Start
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield Preschool Center
Cranberry Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Franklin Area School District
Gigi’s Childcare
Gigi’s Childcare 2
His Kids Christian School
Indiana Area School District
Indiana Co. Head Start
Keystone School District – All after-school activities are cancelled
Lenape Tech
Mercer School District
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Oil City Area School District
Penn Christian Academy
Penn State, DuBois – Only essential employees to report.
Punxsutawney Area School District
Punxy Christian School
Purchase Line School District
Rainbow Connection Preschool-Meadville
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.
St. Marys Area School District
Tidioute Community Charter School
Titusville Area School District
Triangle Tech, DuBois
Union School District
Venango Region Catholic School
Venango Technology Center
Warren County School District
COMMUNITY
– Armstrong County Senior Centers – CLOSED
– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
– Clarion County YMCA/Oil City YMCA – CLOSED ALL DAY FRIDAY.
– Knox Public Library – CLOSED
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
School closings, delays, and early dismissals are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.