School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 4, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 4, 2022.

Updated: 7:52 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Corry Area School District



Johnsonburg Area School DistrictKane School District

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction Day

Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Clarion-Limestone School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Google Classroom Day

Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Flexible Instruction Day

Commodore Perry School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Crawford Central School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Crawford County Career and Technical Center – – Virtual Instruction Day

Creative Kids, Pre-K – Virtual Learning Day. Childcare operating as normal.

Forest Area School District – Remote Learning Day; Students should login to their first period/homeroom class at 10AM.

Freeport Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Grove City School District – Closed – Remote Instruction; All after-school activities cancelled.

Harmony Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Holy Sepulcher School – Flexible Instruction Day

Karns City Area School District – Remote Instruction Day

Lakeview School District – Remote Learning Day

New Story Schools-DuBois – Virtual Learning Day

New Story/Indiana – Flexible Instruction Day

Penncrest School District – Virtual Learning Day

Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning Day

Seneca Valley School District – Remote Instruction Day

Slippery Rock University – Remote Instruction Day

St. Kilian Parish School – Flexible Instruction Day

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – Flexible Instruction Day

Valley Grove School District – Virtual Learning Day

CLOSED

AAUB Nursery and Preschool

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

BC3 Main Campus & All BC 3 sites

Brookville Area School District

Brookville Head Start 1

Brookville Head Start 2

Butler Area School District

Christian Life Academy

Clarion County Career Center

Clarion University – All classes are canceled today at Clarion and Venango campuses. All campus services and offices will be open as scheduled.

CL/Clarion 1 Head Start

CL/Clarion 2 Head Start

Clearfield Area School District

Clearfield Preschool Center

Cranberry Area School District

Curwensville Area School District

DuBois Area School District

DuBois Christian Schools

Franklin Area School District

Gigi’s Childcare

Gigi’s Childcare 2

His Kids Christian School

Indiana Area School District

Indiana Co. Head Start

Keystone School District – All after-school activities are cancelled

Lenape Tech

Mercer School District

Moniteau School District

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School

North Clarion County School District

Oil City Area School District

Penn Christian Academy

Penn State, DuBois – Only essential employees to report.

Punxsutawney Area School District

Punxy Christian School

Purchase Line School District

Rainbow Connection Preschool-Meadville

Ridgway Area School District

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

Slippery Rock Area Schools

St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.

St. Marys Area School District

Tidioute Community Charter School

Titusville Area School District

Triangle Tech, DuBois

Union School District

Venango Region Catholic School

Venango Technology Center

Warren County School District

COMMUNITY

– Armstrong County Senior Centers – CLOSED

– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED

– Clarion County YMCA/Oil City YMCA – CLOSED ALL DAY FRIDAY.

– Knox Public Library – CLOSED

