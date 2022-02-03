School Closings and Early Dismissals for Thursday, February 3, 2022
A look at area school closings and early dismissals for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, February 3, 2022
Updated: 6:36 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022
EARLY DISMISSAL
Brockway Area School District – Early Dismissal, Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Punxsutawney Area School District – Elementary 12:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney Christian School- Closing at 12:00 p.m.
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Clarion-Limestone School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Commodore Perry – Flexible Instruction Day
Corry Area School District Closed Thursday
Crawford Central School District – Flexible Instructional Day
Crawford County Career and Technical Center – Virtual Instructional Day
Creative Kids Pre-K – Virtual, no face-to-face class. Childcare is operating as normal.
DuBois Area School District – Flexible Schedule
First Baptist Christian School-Butler – Flexible Instruction Day
Forest Area School District – Remote Learning Day
Freeport Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Grove City School District – Remote Instruction Day
Karns City Area School District – Remote Instruction Day
Lakeview School District – Remote Learning Day
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Instruction Day, No evening activities.
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy – Remote Instruction Day
Seneca Valley School District – Remote Instruction Day; All evening activities canceled.
Slippery Rock University – Remote Instruction Day
St. Kilian Parish School – Flexible Instruction Day
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – Flexible Instruction Day
Valley Grove Schools – Virtual Learning Day
Venango Region Catholic Schools – Remote Instruction Day
CLOSED – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3
AAUB Nursery and Preschool
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Armstrong School District
Brookville Head Start 1
Brookville Head Start 2
Butler Area School District
Butler County Community College, Main & All BC3 Sites
Christian Life Academy
Clarion County Career Center
Clarion University – Closed (Clarion and Venango Campuses)
CL/Clarion 1 Head Start
CL/Clarion 2 Head Start
Corry Area School District
Cranberry Area School District
Franklin Area Schools
His Kids Christian School
Johnsonburg Area School District
Kane School District
Keystone School District – All after-school activities are cancelled.
Lenape Tech
Mercer School District
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Oil City School District
Ridgway Area School District – After school activities are cancelled.
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.
St. Marys Area School District
Tidioute Community Charter School
Titusville Area School District
Union School District
Venango Technology Center
Warren County School District
TWO-HOUR DELAY, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4
North Clarion County School District
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.
CLOSED – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Brookville Head Start 1
Brookville Head Start 2
CL/Clarion 1 Head Start
CL/Clarion 2 Head Start
COMMUNITY
– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
– Clarion County YMCA/Oil City YMCA – Due to the weather forecast for THURSDAY and FRIDAY, all YMCA PROGRAMS, CLASSES, SPORTS, and SCHEDULED EVENTS are cancelled for BOTH Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4. The YMCA facility remains open.
– Clarion Free Library, – CLOSED
– Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library – CLOSED
– Knox Public Library – CLOSED
– Studio 19 Dance Complex – CLOSED
