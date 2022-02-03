Michael Patton Advising: How to Correct an Error on Your Credit Report
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: How to Correct an Error on Your Credit Report.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), credit report errors more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the CFPB found that many pandemic protections which were designed to help consumers, such as loan forbearance periods on federal student loans and federally backed mortgages, ended up negatively impacting their credit reports as a result of complications such as processing delays and suspended payments being marked incorrectly.(1)
This is a significant issue for many consumers, because credit report errors may negatively impact creditworthiness and potentially lead to negative financial consequences, such as being offered higher mortgage interest rates or being turned down for a job or an apartment lease.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/How-to-Correct-an-Error-on-Your-Credit-Report.c9846.htm
