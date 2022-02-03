 

State Police Calls: Gun Stolen in Perry Twp., Car Window Smashed in Forest County

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp-trooper-carCLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based and Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:
Theft in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Tanner is investigating a report of a theft of a firearm that occurred at 188 School House Lane in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Sometime between 8:00 p.m. on January 18 and 8:00 p.m. on January 19, a Tan Glock 19X, valued at $588.00, was stolen from a 2017 Chevrolet Trax.

The victim is a 31-year-old Parker man.

Criminal Mischief in Forest County

Marienville-based State Police Trooper Collett responded to a report of criminal mischief along Bevier Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

After an investigation was conducted, it was determined that a rear window of a vehicle was smashed sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on February 2.

Tpr. Collett said the window is valued at $500.00.

The victim is a 38-year-old Strattanville woman.

The investigation is ongoing.


