Police Searching for Suspect in Hit-and-Run in Clarion

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police,Car,At,Night,,Lights,Flashing,In,SeoulCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run along Greenville Pike on Tuesday in Clarion Township, Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Trooper Galmarini, on February 1 around 5:03 p.m., an unknown vehicle, white in color, was traveling north on Greenville Pike toward Clarion Borough and crossed over the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle then exited the roadway, struck a metal barbed wire fence, and fled the scene northbound.

Tpr. Galmarini said the involved vehicle is believed to have sustained heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarion State Police at 814-226-1710.


