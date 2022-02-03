 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Riverhill Reopens Following Closure Caused by Downed Tree

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 08:02 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot at Feb 03 19-19-01CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill has reopened with a lane restriction following a closure that was caused by a downed tree and wires.

(Submitted photos.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in on Thursday at 6:31 p.m. for a tree and wires down on Riverhill. The incident occurred on U.S. Route 322 (Riverhill) near Mark’s Auto.

Clarion Police Department and Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1 were dispatched to the scene.

Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department assisted with diverting traffic at the intersection of U.S. 322 and State Route 66 in Paint Township.

The roadway reopened around 8:30 p.m.;however, a lane restriction remained in place as of Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Screenshot at Feb 03 19-22-53

272048381_420796766403121_5676278139229141295_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.