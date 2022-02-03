UPDATE: Riverhill Reopens Following Closure Caused by Downed Tree

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill has reopened with a lane restriction following a closure that was caused by a downed tree and wires.

(Submitted photos.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in on Thursday at 6:31 p.m. for a tree and wires down on Riverhill. The incident occurred on U.S. Route 322 (Riverhill) near Mark’s Auto.

Clarion Police Department and Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1 were dispatched to the scene.

Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department assisted with diverting traffic at the intersection of U.S. 322 and State Route 66 in Paint Township.

The roadway reopened around 8:30 p.m.;however, a lane restriction remained in place as of Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.