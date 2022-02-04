A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.