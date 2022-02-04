 

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.


