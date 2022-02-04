Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hint of Mint Fruit Salad

Add some pizzazz to your fruit salad!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup water



1 cup loosely packed mint sprigs2-1/2 cups chopped apples2-1/2 cups chopped ripe pears2 cups cubed fresh pineapple2 cups sliced fresh strawberries1 cup fresh blueberries1 cup mayonnaise

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 4 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add mint; cover and steep for 20 minutes. Strain and discard mint. Transfer syrup to a small bowl; refrigerate until chilled.

-Just before serving, combine the apples, pears, pineapple, strawberries and blueberries in a large bowl. Stir mayonnaise into mint syrup until blended; pour over fruit and toss to coat.

