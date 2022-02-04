 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hint of Mint Fruit Salad

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Add some pizzazz to your fruit salad!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
1 cup water

1 cup loosely packed mint sprigs
2-1/2 cups chopped apples
2-1/2 cups chopped ripe pears
2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup mayonnaise

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 4 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add mint; cover and steep for 20 minutes. Strain and discard mint. Transfer syrup to a small bowl; refrigerate until chilled.

-Just before serving, combine the apples, pears, pineapple, strawberries and blueberries in a large bowl. Stir mayonnaise into mint syrup until blended; pour over fruit and toss to coat.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


