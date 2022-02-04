Clarion County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases; Six Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, February 3.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,958 while the death toll remained at 190.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 2,153 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/3/22 – 5,777

2/2/22 – 6,634

2/1/22 – 6,657

1/31/22 – 5,337

1/28/22 through 1/30/22 – 23,936

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14686 19 14705 307 (2 new) Butler 42891 109 43000 677 (2 new) Clarion 7947 11 7958 190 Clearfield 18234 75 18309 304 (4 new) Crawford 19088 60 19148 289 Elk 6804 28 6832 86 Forest 2147 6 2153 34 Indiana 16409 71 16480 327 (1 new) Jefferson 8490 33 8523 206 (1 new) McKean 7744 19 7763 128 (1 new) Mercer 22681 36 22717 471 (6 new) Venango 10868 29 10897 222 Warren 6944 34 6978 200

