Clarion GOP Head: Northwest Caucus Vote ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ Due to Process

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The head of the Clarion County Republicans has raised issues regarding the voting process during the straw poll for the GOP Northwest Caucus.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Saturday, GOP committee members met in Knox for the regional straw poll to hear from candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, and lieutenant governor and to take a non-binding vote on which candidates the region’s Republicans favored.

However, Rick Rathfon, chairperson of the Clarion County Republican Committee, said the straw poll was marred by an irregular voting process which produced unclear results.

Rathfon said he was not in attendance on Saturday, having spent the entire month of January in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, but had a proxy at the meeting and was receiving regular updates through text.

“Instead of voting for a clear winner for governor, U.S. Senate, and lieutenant governor, the chairwoman decided to have you circle the top three candidates in each one – in no particular order. The bottom line is nobody knows who won what, and it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday night.

Rathfon said out of the six regional GOP caucuses in Pennsylvania, three adopted a different voting method from the first-past-the-post system.

“Our state party should have a uniformed standard for how we do our caucus meetings and how we do our straw polls,” he said. “The Northeast Central Caucus, they ranked the top three, but they rated them who had the most votes, one, two, and three.

“Ours was you picked the top three, but you didn’t rate any of them, and they didn’t give out any vote totals. And, some of the other caucuses simply had a standard straw poll with a clear winner for each of the three races, which is how it should be done.”

Another problem Rathfon said needed to be solved was his belief the caucus had its time wasted due to the large amounts of candidates for the three races and the fact that many of these candidates are not viable.

“To be brutally honest, some of these candidates in all three races are not legitimate,” he said. “They’re not legitimate candidates. There was a guy that stood up at our caucus meeting on Saturday that’s running for U.S. Senate, and one of his talking points was that he already raised $25.00 for his campaign. Really? $25.00, you can’t even get out of Clarion or Oil City. That’s not a legitimate candidate. They all got a chance to speak, and some of the candidates that are truly not legitimate take away time from the legitimate candidates.”

The caucus, Rathfon said, did not have enough time to ask the better-equipped candidates questions.

“Our caucus members didn’t get a chance to ask Dr. Oz many questions or Dave McCormick many questions or Dave White many questions or Bill McSwain because some of these other candidates wasted so much time,” he said.

“Some of these guys have no infrastructure, they have nobody working for them. They won’t even get on the ballot. They’re wasting people’s time, time that could be better spent with a legitimate candidate.”

Rathfon said he will raise both issues at the GOP’s State Committee meeting in Lancaster this weekend.

“The fur is going to fly in Lancaster this weekend. I can tell you I’m not happy. There’s a good number of my Northwest Caucus committee members that are not happy with the way that went down on Saturday,” he said.

“To me, as a state party, it looks disorganized. I coached basketball for 17 years. I’m all about organization and structure, and this just seems like a cluster-you-know-what.”

