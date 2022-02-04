Featured Local Job: Blended Case Manager

Service Access & Management, Inc, in DuBois, PA, currently has an opening for a Case Manager.

Are you looking for an opportunity to be a part of a team that assists consumers and their families effectively and efficiently achieve the most independent and fulfilling life possible within their communities?

Their organization’s purpose is that “everyone we meet, we leave better off”. SAM believes their values are what provide them guidance in the way they treat each other, consumers, and their payers/providers. They are looking for the right individual who wants to join their growing, dynamic, non-profit company that places people first and takes pride in the work they do.

If you’re looking to:

Provide a hybrid level of case management

Assist consumers and their families achieve the most independent & fulfilling lives possible within their communities

Assist consumers in identifying their needs, goals, strengths/abilities and preferences in their treatment and recovery

Work directly in the community

Coordinate community services

Monitor consumer services

Serve as an advocate for individuals suffering from ongoing mental health issues

Work one on one with consumers to assist in the creation of their individual service plan

….then they have the opportunity for you!

Service Access & Management is hiring for a:

Position Title: Blended Case Manager

Department: Mental Health

Status: Full Time/Non-Exempt

Days/Hours: 37.5 hour work week

Starting Pay: $17.00/hrly, additional .48 for master’s degree in the field

If you are passionate about your career, enjoy helping people, and want the opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the success of the people SAM serves, click on the link below to view qualifications, job description, and to apply!

https://easyapply.co/a/dc0d2056-7715-4c07-be67-4fcd929d5f47

