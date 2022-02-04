Featured Local Job: Warehouseman/Delivery Driver

 

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company is accepting resumes for a full-time Warehouseman/Delivery Driver.

This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks, organization of raw materials, and general labor.

Operation of forklift and other yard machinery will be required as well as local delivery of machinery and supplies.

Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment. CDL license not required but preferred.

This position is Monday–Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214


