 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Laura Jane Lamberton Rusnock

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lk5arRFSHjtLLaura Jane Lamberton Rusnock, 68, of Oil City passed away on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Oil City on July 19, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Willard and Joan Lewis Lamberton.

Laura enjoyed the ocean and the beach.

She always liked her jewelry and collecting antiques.

She was a Registered Nurse and worked many years at the Franklin Hospital and also for Turning Point.

Laura is survived by her three sons; Dan Rusnock and wife Sharon of New Franklin, OH, Chris Rusnock and Salena Updegraff of Oil City, and Brett Rusnock and wife Lori of St. Petersburg ,FL..

Two grandchildren, Dylan and Kayden.

She is also survived by her sisters Nancy Weaver and husband Michael of Oil City, Mariann Kovacs of Oil City and a brother Patrick Lamberton and his wife Lisa of Chalfont,PA. , and many nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by a brothers William M. Lamberton and David Lamberton and a sister Susan Goodrum.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Laura’s name.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.