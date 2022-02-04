Laura Jane Lamberton Rusnock, 68, of Oil City passed away on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Oil City on July 19, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Willard and Joan Lewis Lamberton.

Laura enjoyed the ocean and the beach.

She always liked her jewelry and collecting antiques.

She was a Registered Nurse and worked many years at the Franklin Hospital and also for Turning Point.

Laura is survived by her three sons; Dan Rusnock and wife Sharon of New Franklin, OH, Chris Rusnock and Salena Updegraff of Oil City, and Brett Rusnock and wife Lori of St. Petersburg ,FL..

Two grandchildren, Dylan and Kayden.

She is also survived by her sisters Nancy Weaver and husband Michael of Oil City, Mariann Kovacs of Oil City and a brother Patrick Lamberton and his wife Lisa of Chalfont,PA. , and many nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by a brothers William M. Lamberton and David Lamberton and a sister Susan Goodrum.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Laura’s name.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

