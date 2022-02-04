Luke Jeffrey Dye, 23, beloved son of Jeffrey and Pamela Dye passed away February 2, 2022. Although he currently resided in Titusville, PA, he grew up in Franklin, PA.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister Emma Rose Dye who currently attends Slippery Rock University and his constant companion Rocky, his Boxer puppy.

Also surviving are four uncles and aunts who reside in Florida: Randy Dye (Andrea), Kurt Dye (Karen), T.J. Dye (Katie), and Wendi Rowlett (Robert Trumbo), maternal grandfather, James Rowlett of Florida, and grandmother Cynthia Dye of Franklin, cousins, Nikki (Jay), and their children Jet and Ace, Daniel, Abby, Dustin, Joshua, Parker, Dylan, Ryder, and Hayden all of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Janice Rowlett, his paternal grandmother Linda Dye, and his paternal grandfather Robert Dye.

Luke’s passion was coaching soccer.

During his coaching career he coached at the Franklin YMCA, Oil Region Soccer Association (ORSA), Clarion Futsol, Rager’s F.C., Slippery Rock School District, Titusville Girls’ Varsity Head Coach, two teams in the Hotspurs organization, and numerous tournament teams. He loved celebrating the successes of his players.

He was currently employed as a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Warren Area High School.

He loved his students and enjoyed watching them excel.

Luke is also a proud Slippery Rock University Football alumni where he received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education with a concentration in School Wellness.

Luke enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had quite the witty humor.

Luke loved to fish and go for drives in his 1970 Plymouth Duster.

Gone too soon and very loved, Luke Dye will be missed by many.

Family and friends are welcome from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin.

A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. Saturday in the Church with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt and Sam Wagner, co-officiating.

The church requests those attending to wear masks.

The Memorial Service will be livestreamed by visiting christchurchfranklin.com and clicking on the link for Luke’s Memorial Service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made in Luke’s name to Titusville High School Girls’ Varsity Soccer Program, 302 East Walnut St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

