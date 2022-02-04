Missing or On the Run? Whereabouts of Clarion Man Remain in Question

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The whereabouts of a Clarion man remain in question after he was last seen with his family on December 26.

Shawn Hilliard, 40, was last seen at the residence of his girlfriend’s aunt, Lori Belfield, the day after Christmas.

According to Belfield, Hilliard and his girlfriend, Britta Dolby, were at her New Bethlehem residence on Christmas Day, and everything seemed normal.

“He was fine,” Belfield told exploreClarion.com. “I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary. We exchanged gifts.”

Belfield related she was making Christmas dinner and had set some pasta to boil. She asked for someone to take care of the cooking while she showered and when she came out, she realized Hilliard was no longer in the house.

“When I got out of the shower and continued cooking, I ask Britta where Shawn was,” said Belfield. “She (Britta) said, ‘I don’t know.’”

“I ask my husband Joe, and he said, ‘The last time I saw him he was outside making a phone call.’”

Belfield said Dolby then told her that Hilliard spoke to her while Belfield was in the shower and said he needed to “get out of here” because probation was called.

Clarion-based State Police confirmed that Hilliard is currently on probation and supervised bail for an 2019 incident in which he assaulted Dolby.

Court documents show Hilliard’s bail was revoked on December 30 and a bench warrant was issued on January 4 for absconding probation.

After Hilliard’s disappearance, Belfield, her husband, and Britta began texting and calling him and then started searching. They were joined in their search by Belfield’s daughter and her husband, who had arrived for Christmas dinner.

“Everyone went out and looked for him,” Belfield said. “It was like boom. He just disappeared.”

State police were called, and Belfield said her family talked to Trooper Allison about Hilliard.

Belfield said her husband also contacted Pathfinder Search and Rescue for help. They came to their residence on New Year’s Day with search dogs to look for Hilliard. However, they, too, were unsuccessful.

“The dogs tracked him out of the house, across the field, and to the neighbors where they lost his scent,” she said. “We feel someone had picked him up there.”

Pathfinder was also able to ping Hilliard’s phone’s last known location, which was at Belfield’s house. However, no phone has been found.

State police say they are investigating, but that in a situation like this one, finding Hilliard is easier said than done.

“If they don’t want to be found, they can’t be found,” said Trooper Vaughn Norbert, the investigating officer in the case. “Our biggest thing is making sure he’s okay.”

Norbert said he would not call Hilliard a “missing person,” but “someone who has absconded from probation.”

“He’s not a missing person,” he said. “He’s done this before.”

Norbert said he is in contact with Dolby “every other day” and that she keeps him apprised of any new developments.

Both Norbert and Belfield mentioned Hilliard was potentially sighted at the Clarion Walmart soon after his disappearance, but the sighting remains unconfirmed. Belfield said security cameras in the building were too blurry to identify Hilliard.

Belfield also mentioned other potential sightings of Hilliard, but these, too, remain unconfirmed.

She and others have been active on social media raising awareness about Hilliard’s situation. She says she hopes more attention to the case will lead Hilliard to reappear.

“Shawn is the type of person who would think no one is (looking for him).”

