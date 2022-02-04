 

Orphia “Joyce” Lutz

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-r6Z5kmZAsqOrphia “Joyce” Lutz, 75, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 20, 1946 in Miola; daughter of the late Harry Kenneth and Florence Gourley McCleary.

Joyce married the love of her life, Charles A. “Chuck” Lutz, on November 28, 1964, who survives.

She worked at numerous places including Wein’s, Seidles Chevrolet, and the IU6, all of Clarion.

Joyce was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Clarion.

She enjoyed being outdoors, crafting, and spending time with her family.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Chuck of 57 wonderful years; her son, Joseph “Joe” Lutz and his wife, Amy, of Sarver; her daughter, Tammy Wagner and her husband, Bill, of Shippenville; 6 grandchildren, Jake Lutz and his girlfriend, Nikki Rodgers, of Gibsonia, Bryan Daugherty of Fisher, Virgil Daugherty of Clarion, Breyona Wagner and her boyfriend, Mike Kordish, of Knox, Alleya Wagner and her boyfriend, Colton Poland, of New Castle, and Rosalynn Wagner of Shippenville; and a great grandson, Kaden Vincent Kordish of Knox.

She is also survived by her brother, Calvin McCleary and her sister, Sandy Stewart, both of Clarion; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Kerle.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Joyce’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


