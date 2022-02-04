Otis Darrell Law, 66, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon of February 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born May 27, 1955 in Franklin, he was the son of Paul D. and Gladys (Stevens) Law. They both precede him in death.

Otis was a member of the New Life Family Worship Center.

In his youth, he loved playing sports.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Franklin Knights – being proud to be one of the football players on the undefeated 1972-1973 team.

In his down time, he greatly enjoyed watching a good western movie.

He was a family man and a people person, he loved spending time with his grand children and he never met a stranger that he didn’t like.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his daughter, Otisa Law; his brothers, Fredrick Harris of Oil City, Paul D. Law and his wife, Marcy of Franklin, and Timothy Law and his wife, Deborah of Franklin; his sister, Jana Johnson; his grandchildren, Pa’Tience Law of Pittsburgh, Ty’Shon Law of Oil City, and A’Niya Caldwell-Law of Franklin; one great child, Amari Nolf of Oil City: and his bestfriends, Dennis “Buzzy” Scott of Florida, Joseph Liotta of Franklin, Mark Cole of Franklin, and Rodney Harris of Pittsburgh; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Otis is preceded in death by his sisters, Priscilla Butler and Pauline Law; and his brother, Joseph A. Harris.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 11am – 1pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral services for Otis will be immediately following the visitation at 1pm with Dr. Lora Adams-Kings, pastor of New Life Family Worship Center, officiating.

Otis will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

To send flower, cards, online condolences, or for further information, friends and family are invited to visit GardinierWarrenFH.com.

