Police: Distraught Woman Enters House, Tells Resident ‘The Cartel Is Coming’

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple charges have been filed against a woman who reportedly entered an Eldred Township home without permission while claiming “the cartel was after her.”

Marienville-based State Police filed the following charges against Melissa Ann Zimmerman, 41, of Punxsutawney, on Wednesday, February 2:

Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 2

Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, February 1, at 4:29 p.m., Trooper Nash, of PSP Marienville, was dispatched to a residence along State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a burglary in progress.

Tpr. Nash said the victim contacted police and reported that a woman, who she did not know, had entered her home. The suspect was later identified as Melissa Zimmerman.

When Tpr. Nash arrived at the scene, Zimmerman was being taken into custody with the assistance of Brookville Borough Police.

Tpr. Nash noted in the criminal complaint that Zimmerman seemed “very upset” and “didn’t make sense.”

Zimmerman continuously stated “they were coming to get her” and “the cartel was after her,” according to Tpr. Nash.

In an interview with Tpr. Nash, the victim said she was laying in bed watching television when she heard footsteps at her front door and then heard the door swing open.

The victim said Zimmerman began to pace back and forth in the hallway and said “you need to hide, the cartel is coming to get you, too.”

The victim then went back to her bedroom and immediately called the police.

Zimmerman was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on February 1 at 6:48 p.m. and subsequently lodged in the Jefferson County County Jail. She was released on Feb. 3 after $25,000.00 cash bail was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10, at 10:00 a.m., with Judge Bazylak presiding.

