Redbank Valley’s Gardlock Completes Unexpected Football Journey From Not Playing at All to Spot at Cal

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Three years ago, Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold saw a new student walking through the hallways in the high school.

Gold approached the transfer from Sharon.

(Photos by Madison McFarland)

“Do you play football?” Gold asked.

The tall and lanky sophomore shook his head and said, no, he only played basketball.

“It broke my heart,” Gold said.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

That sophomore was Marquese Gardlock. Gold wasn’t done with his recruiting pitch and a year later, Gardlock decided to join the football team.

After two standout seasons on the gridiron for the Bulldogs, the newcomer who only played basketball will now play college football at Division II California University of Pennsylvania.

Gardlock signed his national letter of intent to become a Vulcan Thursday afternoon.

“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Gardlock said, “especially building up to the moment, visiting campus and seeing the school, and then everyone congratulating me.”

Gardlock was a hot commodity because of his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame and is athletic ability.

As a junior, he only played offense for the Bulldogs, catching 17 passes for 270 yards and three touchdown in the COVID-shortened season.

This year, he played on both sides of the ball and turned into a true shutdown corner for Redbank Valley while also remaining a dangerous receiving threat.

Gardlock had four interception and six passes defended. Teams began not throwing his way during the course of the season.

“I was going to play safety, but coach Gold wanted me to play corner,” Gardlock said. “At first I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know how good I can be at corner.’ But then, once I started practicing there and playing there, it just became natural, and I was playing better and better.”

On offense, Gardlock also made a huge impact with 33 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns. He caught two touchdown passes against Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A championship game in Hershey.

Cal, though, sees Gardlock as a cornerback.

Gardlock is taking his craft seriously, studying closely videos of his favorite NFL player, Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I kind of take his game and try to incorporate it into my own,” Gardlock said. “With my length, I think I can be a really good in man-to-man and in press coverage.”

Gardlock admitted that never in his wildest dreams did he think he’d play college football.

He hadn’t buckled a chin strap since he played quarterback in the midget leagues in Sharon. Basketball was his sport and he excelled at it.

But he couldn’t pass up the chance to give football a try again before his junior year at Redbank Valley.

Just two days into camp, though, Gardlock admitted he thought about quitting.

“After the first two practices, I thought, ‘Maybe I won’t play football,’” Gardlock said. “It was camp so it was just a lot of running and I wasn’t really having fun. But the older players told me to keep playing and I stuck it out. Once the football stuff started, I really loved it.”

Gardlock looks back grateful he decided to stick with it.

He said he was in awe of the attention he received from colleges trying to recruit him.

“It was a little overwhelming, but I loved it so much because I never thought I would have had this experience,” Gardlock said. “When I was at Sharon, I never thought I would have so many college coaches talking to me. I just tried to take it all in through the process because you’re never gonna have that again.”

Gold wasn’t surprised so many schools were clamoring for Gardlock because of his size and playmaking ability.

Cal was always in hot pursuit.

“We had coaches specifically from Cal and Clarion coming to our practices during the playoff run,” Gold said. “There were some things that Marquese did, especially with the recruiter from Cal, in practice that they really liked. He has the natural build and natural length. He knows there’s some things he has to do, like working on adding some weight to that frame, but they really like the natural ability. There’s a huge ceiling there because he’s only played football for two years.”

And cornerback for one.

Gardlock, too, is well aware he has a lot of work ahead of him.

He’s already started.

“I have a lot of room for improvement,” Gardlock said. “Especially adding muscle. They’ve already sent me some workouts. They’re going to get me to play my best football because they said they don’t think I have yet.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.