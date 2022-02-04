Local Students Invited to Apply for Clarion Federal Credit Union Scholarship

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced details on its Scholarship Program.

The opportunity to apply for the scholarships awarded by the Clarion Federal Credit Union will take place from January through March 31.

Any adult or high school senior that is a member of the Clarion Federal Credit Union and is looking to further their education should apply.

Be sure to submit your application for your chance to win one of the five scholarships available.

Scholarship winners will be announced in May.

Eligibility

· Applicant must be a member of the Clarion Federal Credit Union.

· Applicant must be enrolled to attend one of a variety of post-secondary institutions for the next school year. These include, but are not limited to: four-year colleges, business colleges, graduate schools, technical schools, trade schools, and community colleges.

· Applicant must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average, or 80 percent grade average. (current high school or college)

Application Requirements

· Submit a complete Scholarship Application Form

· Provide a current transcript

Submission Deadline: March 31, 2022

Complete details and application form are available online at www.clarionfcu.org under the “Scholarship App” tab or by visiting the Clarion Federal Credit Union.

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Locations in Clarion, Brookville, Cranberry

