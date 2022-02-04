SPONSORED: Weekend Specials, Valentine’s Dinner at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Good food has been proven to elevate your mood – allow Wanango Country Club to help!
Check out this weekend’s features!
As always…
Friday Night – Beer Battered Fish
Reservations are preferred, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.
Dinner is open to the public. Takeout is available.
Stay warm and stay safe.
Valentine’s Day at Wanango
Join Wanango for a special Valentine’s Day Weekend dinner.
This menu will be available on Friday, February 11th, Saturday, February 12th, & Monday, February 14th.
Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.
Valentine’s dinner is open to the public.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
