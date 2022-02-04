 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Teen Escapes Injuries in Toby Twp. Rollover Crash

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

PoliceTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen walked away uninjured after being involved in a rollover crash earlier this week.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on January 31 around 10:51 a.m. in Toby Township, Clarion County.

According to Trooper Freeman, a 17-year old male from Brookville was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra south on Curllsville Road and attempted to negotiate a slight-right curve when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway.

Police say the vehicle then impacted a snow embankment and ditch causing it to rollover several times before coming to a final rest.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

He was cited with a speeding violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.