Teen Escapes Injuries in Toby Twp. Rollover Crash

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen walked away uninjured after being involved in a rollover crash earlier this week.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on January 31 around 10:51 a.m. in Toby Township, Clarion County.

According to Trooper Freeman, a 17-year old male from Brookville was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra south on Curllsville Road and attempted to negotiate a slight-right curve when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway.

Police say the vehicle then impacted a snow embankment and ditch causing it to rollover several times before coming to a final rest.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

He was cited with a speeding violation.

