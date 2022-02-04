Though It Calls to the Past, Nick’s Auto Body Hopes to Establish Its Own Identity

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Seidle’s closed in 2019, the need for another body shop in Clarion was apparent to Mike Minich, who had been employed there.

(Pictured above: Mike Minich. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta)

“There was a need for another shop in the area,” he told exploreClarion.com. “When it was Seidle’s, we fixed a lot of cars. When we left, there wasn’t enough shops to take over.”

That need is now filled by Nick’s Auto Body, which opened on October 4, 2021.

A New Castle-based business, Nick’s occupies the building previously occupied by Seidle’s Body Shop at 35 Alpha Lane in front of the old dealership.

“My last day here when it was Seidle’s was September 13 of 2019, and my first official day back was September 14, 2021, so almost two years to the day,” said Minich. “We didn’t even have a paperclip here.”

The owner of Nick’s, Shane Caldararro, explained he was looking to expand to a second location from his shop in New Castle. He emphasized that he was not looking for a closed-down shop like Seidle’s, but his mind changed when he got in touch with Minich and Seidle’s old manager, Tim Guzzo.

“We were looking for a shop that is running and a guy from Nationwide called me and said, ‘I know the old manager at Seidle’s. They are closed.’ He knew I wasn’t looking for a closed shop because in this day and age it’s too hard to open something that’s not running,” Caldararro said. “He got me in contact with Tim. After talking to Tim, he said he would help us out and kind of made the decision to buy.”

Caldararro said Nick’s is a family-owned business founded by his grandfather in 1958.

“Granddad used to work at the Cadillac garage,” he said. “He worked there for seven years and decided to open up his own shop. He rented a building. This would have been in 1958. In 1962, he actually bought the building, and he expanded. Then, in ‘97, my father bought my grandfather out. My dad turned it into almost 40 stalls, 33 employees. My dad just retired a little over a year ago and we expanded to here.”

Minich said Nick’s has a reputation for quality to uphold since it occupies the old Seidle’s space and four of its eight employees previously worked at Seidle’s. However, he was clear the new shop has an identity of its own.

“It was here since the 50s. You’re not going to change that, and I don’t really so much want to change it. We had a good reputation, and that’s what we’re going to have again,” he said. “But, it’s going to be, ‘Take it to Nick’s.’ We’re trying to get it out of old Seidle’s. We’re not Seidle’s, we’re Nick’s now.”

Part of establishing a new identity is the new equipment used by Nick’s technicians. Minich said the shop is augmented with high-tech machines such as a resistance welder that gives a perfect weld every time. Instructions for the welder are sent over a computer program. Also new is the paint mixing room.

Color matching is one of the most important and detailed-oriented jobs at a body shop. Technicians at Nick’s use a special light to ensure the perfect color match.



(Pictured above: Larry Zacherl, another Seidle’s veteran now working at Nick’s.)

“We have a special handheld light, and it will help us color match,” said Minich. “Color matching is huge. You might have twenty different variants of a single color.”

As much as technology helps, Minich explained working on cars is much more of an art than a science. It requires trained technicians, and there are few to go around.

Nick’s is currently looking for one to two more technicians.

“It’s hard to find good techs. We’re very fortunate to find the guys that we got here,” said Minich. “To fix a panel, it’s almost an art. To fix a corner, to work that metal, to pull it back, to straighten it, to shrink it in some cases, it’s a big process. It takes a lot of experience and a lot of know-how.”

Apart from finding good employees, securing parts has been the biggest hurdle the shop has dealt with since its inception. Minich said he tries to schedule customers around when he receives parts, but scarcity differs between manufacturers.

“We might have to delay getting their car back,” he said about worst-case scenarios. “I don’t want to do an inferior job and most people are understanding of that. You just got to do what you got to do, and in these times, you got to move forward.”



(Pictured above: Isaac Butler)

Though the parts shortage remains a concern, Nick’s has been busy since its opening. Minich said they are currently scheduling people two to three weeks after they call. He credits their popularity to both their tradition and their high-quality customer service.

“Tim Guzzo taught me years ago, ‘If you’re going to give something away, give it to the customers.’ They’re the ones,” he said. “If we see an extra little ding on it, we’ll fix it. Trying to help out to make our customer service the best that it can be, because at Seidle’s we were pretty good.”

It’s not all smoke and mirrors at Nick’s. One of their younger employees, Isaac Butler, said Nick’s ranks highly in the list of places he has worked.

“This is one of the best shops I’ve worked for. Real good management teamwork. A good location and equipment,” said Butler, who is a Kentucky native.

For Guzzo, the pride comes from seeing the fruits of his labors.

“Just the satisfaction of a car being smashed and putting it back to factory condition, and watching the young guys,” he said.

