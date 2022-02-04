 

Homework Help and Tutoring Available at Community Learning Workshop

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Untitled-1CLARION, Pa. – Free homework help and tutoring is available for learners of all ages at the Community Learning Workshop in Clarion.

The Learning Workshop’s hours are Monday through Friday, 3:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

The Community Learning Workshop located at 505 Main Street also offers SAT prep, help with college applications, and extra practice or enrichment in any subject area at any grade level.

The Learning Workshop is staffed by Clarion University graduate and undergraduate students and is co-directed by CU faculty, Dr. Leah Chambers and Dr. Rich Lane.

Services are also available via Zoom.

Families do not need to live in a certain district to use the Learning Workshop’s services, and all services are provided free of charge. 

The Learning Workshop can be contacted at 814-297-8315, or by email at [email protected]


