Woman Escapes Injury After Ice Dislodges from Oncoming Vehicle, Hits Her Car

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County, on Tuesday morning.

Trooper Cyphert said the accident happened on February 1 around 11:29 a.m. when a piece of ice dislodged from the top of a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 208 and struck the windshield of a southbound 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 55-year-old Barbara J. Switzer of Knox.

Minor damage was reported as a result of the impact.

Switzer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

