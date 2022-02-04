 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Woman Escapes Injury After Ice Dislodges from Oncoming Vehicle, Hits Her Car

Friday, February 4, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pspELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County, on Tuesday morning.

Trooper Cyphert said the accident happened on February 1 around 11:29 a.m. when a piece of ice dislodged from the top of a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 208 and struck the windshield of a southbound 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 55-year-old Barbara J. Switzer of Knox.

Minor damage was reported as a result of the impact.

Switzer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.