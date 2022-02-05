A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -1. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

