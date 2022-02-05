 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, February 5, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -1. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

