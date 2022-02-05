Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peppermint Milkshakes

Reward yourself with a peppermint milkshake!

Ingredients

1 cup 2% milk

2 cups vanilla ice cream



1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract1/2 cup crushed peppermint candies, dividedSweetened whipped cream

Directions

-In a blender, combine milk, ice cream, and extract; cover and process for 30 seconds or until smooth. Stir in 1/4 cup peppermint candies. Pour into chilled glasses. Top with whipped cream and remaining peppermint candies; serve immediately.

