Clarion County Register & Recorder Sees Surge in ‘Buying, Dying and Marrying’

CLARION, Pa. – A substantial increase in property transfers, probated estates, and marriage license applications resulted in a busy year for the office of Clarion County Register and Recorder.

Greg Mortimer, the county’s register and recorder, announced this week a record amount of revenue collected by the office and the 34th annual surplus turned over to the county treasury in 2021.

“County revenue collected by the office was up substantially from $283,080.91 in 2020 to $315,855.36 in 2021-a 12% increase and up from $259,254.93 in 2019-a 22% increase from pre-pandemic days. With expenditures of office operations amounting to $225,586.37 this past year and office revenue logging in at the $315,855.36 figure, the office surplus given to the county treasury powered up to $90,268.99 which is one of the largest office surpluses in many years,” Mortimer explained in his report.

“The last two years saw the first large increases in document filings since 2003 with the exception of a slight uptick in recordings during the Marcellus shale boom in 2012 and 2013 with 5,450 recordings filed with the Recorder of Deeds side of the office in 2021 compared to the 4,861 recordings filed in 2020 and even lower number of 4,302 recordings filed in 2019. That amounts to a 13% increase from 2020 and 27% increase since 2019 in document recordings”, Mortimer added.

The breakdown of the 5,450 documents recorded in 2021 included 1,524 deeds, 1,371 mortgages and assignment of rents, 1,656 satisfactions of mortgages, 74 lease-related documents, 219 right-of-ways and easements, 194 mortgage adjustments, 109 subdivision and highway plans, 50 notary bonds and commissions, 57 power of attorneys, 40 financing statements, and 156 miscellaneous filings.

Mortimer pointed to the exceedingly low mortgage rates this past year as well as a more home and family-centric population due to the pandemic in speculating on the large increase in recordings.

“On a more somber note, the Register of Wills side of the office saw a record number of probated estates filed in the office as a direct result of increased deaths caused by Covid-19 or as Covid-19 being a contributing factor to the deaths as shown on death certificates filed in the office when an estate is probated.

“The Clerk of Orphans’ Court side of the office also saw an increase in the number of guardianships and adoptions filed during 2021,” Mortimer noted. “Overall, there were 415 Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court filings clocked-in during 2021 which is up a staggering 47% from the 283 filings in 2020. Normally, there are approximately 300 filings each year in this category in the office.

“Finally, marriage license applications jumped 16% year to year as 243 applications were completed in 2021 compared to the 211 in 2020.”

Total collections in the office for 2021 included (with 2020 collections noticed in parenthesis):

Clarion County General Fund – $315,855.36 ($283,080.91)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – $213,343. 75 ($187,043.29)

Clarion County Records Improvement Fund – $10,900.00 ($9,712.00)

Clarion County Recorders Improvement Fund – $16,350.00 ($14,568.00)

Registers/Clerks Automation Fund – $2,910.00 ($2,190.00)

Penna. Inheritance Tax Collections – $4,105,894.58 ($3,113,534.36)

Penna. Realty Transfer Tax Collections – $1, 153,728.78 ($970,773.91)

Local School Realty Transfer Tax Collection – $590.480.22 ($496,894.42)

Boro/Twp. Realty Transfer Tax Collection – $565,077.97 ($474,297.19)

Act 34 Adoption Fund – $2,250.00 ($2,100.00)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.