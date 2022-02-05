Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, SC.

Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.

Born on September 30, 1924, in Sligo, PA to William Ross McCall and Minnie Mae Craig McCall.

Craig was the eldest of six children and began working at farm chores at a very young age, driving tractors at age 6, and mechanically disassembling and reassembling said tractor by age 10.

In June 1941, at the age of 16, Craig graduated from Sligo High School, where his nickname was “Romeo”.

Craig found his love for the Lord at the Sligo Presbyterian Church.

Responsibility, hard work, modesty, loyalty to family, and personal integrity would be the foundation for his life.

His commitment and foundation set an example for his brothers, sisters, children, and grandchildren to follow.

With the onset of war and his Mother’s approval, Craig, at age 17, enlisted in the Army in June of 1942.

The military would become his life for the next 33 years.

He flew over the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

He was a squadron leader at age 19.

He was reenlisted in the Air Force after WWII.

He flew 100 combat missions over the mountains of Korea in 1951, and 244 combat missions over the jungles of Vietnam in 1968.

Aircraft flown during his career included the P-40 (Warhawk), P-47 (Thunderbolt), P-51 (Mustang), F-84 (Thunderjet), F-86 (Sabrejet ), F-100 (SuperSabre), T-6 (Texan Trainer), and T-33 (Shooting Star).

“Mac” as he would be called at times was a Flight Commander in Korea, and Commander of the 615th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Phan Rang AFB, RVN.

Col. McCall accumulated 420 combat missions during his career.

He was awarded the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

He was a 1961 graduate of the Command and Staff College and a 1971 graduate of the Air War College, Maxwell AFB, AL.

On July 1st, 1975, Col. McCall retired from active duty, completing his 3rd assignment at the Pentagon as Director of Operations.

Still a young man at 50, Craig challenged himself in the real estate business in the DC area, residing in Potomac, MD as his 3 youngest children completed their education.

In 1985 Craig relocated to Wexford Plantation, Hilton Head Island, SC where he continued in the real estate business at Sea Pines Real Estate Company.

Craig consistently received “Top Achiever” awards in both markets.

As his faith carried him in the military, the Lord would call upon him three times in his personal life.

On April 26th, 1947, Craig would marry his high school sweetheart, Norma McKee.

Norma would pass away in 1964 at age 38.

Craig, at 40, with two young sons, met and married Nancy Hinkle in June of 1967 before accepting his assignment to Vietnam.

Their children would later refer to themselves as the “original Brady Bunch”.

Again, in June 1979, Mac was called upon by the Lord, as his beloved Nancy would perish.

In August of 1981, Craig married Lois Duncan.

Lois too was called home to the Lord in 2011.

Throughout his life, Craig always maintained his faith in the Lord!

As a young man, Craig enjoyed hunting and fishing in the hills of western PA and fly fishing in Potomac, MD.

He was fortunate to find a love for the financial markets and one would see the Wall Street Journal and IBD by his Lazy Boy recliner with the TV tuned to a financial show or another passion, western movies may be airing.

He continued to present investment ideas to his investment club into his 90s.

He cut his culinary skills with chili for his children most Saturday nights, but later in life, he honed those skills into the best, fall off the bone, beef ribs the palate ever savored.

Later in life, one might find him on a cruise, in his mobile home traveling and visiting, or at the Wexford Plantation Club where Lois and he had many friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Minnie Mae McCall, a sister, Sylvia McCall, brother, Carl McCall; his wives, Norma McCall, Nancy McCall, and Lois McCall; James Harris, stepson; brothers-in-law, Eugene Henry, Clyde Meyers, and Richard Rhea.

Surviving Colonel McCall, his children, Kevin C. (Nancy) McCall of Ayden, NC, David W. McCall of Poolesville, MD, Robert B. (Sarah) Demas of Wetumpka, AL, Judy (John) Iovieno of City Island, NY and Janet Demas (Michael) Crilley of Chevy Chase, MD; Esther Myers and Ella Henry, sisters; Donald (Dorothy) McCall, brother; Vivian McCall and Cecelia Mae Rhea, sisters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Yes, we lost a member of the “Greatest Generation” who lived life to its fullest.

Craig felt strongly about virtues such as taking responsibility, one’s attitude, the desire to do the job correctly, his love of living in freedom, taking pride in one’s country, and loyalty to family and the Nation.

These were his reasons why he had selflessly sacrificed and what he fought for in each of the three wars!

The family will be hosting a memorial event on Sunday, Feb 6th.

Internment services, with full military honors, will be held at 9:00 am, Monday, February 7th, 2022 in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Seabrook of Hilton Head Island – Fraser Health Center, 300 Woodhaven Dr., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 in honor of Craig McCall.

Arlington National Cemetery Covid-19 & Security policies are dynamic.

Please reference the following https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/COVID for current updates and policies.

