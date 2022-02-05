Jeffrey M. Love, 63, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his home.

He was born on June 18, 1958 in Brookville; son of the late Darrell William Love and Anna Marie Kaltenbach Love, who survives.

Jeff enjoyed playing his guitar and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Anna, of Strattanville; his brother, Larry Love of Pittsburgh; his sister, Cindy Dolby and her husband, Jeff, of Sligo; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, Rodney Love and Greg Love.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Jeff’s request, there will be no public services.

Interment will take place in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

