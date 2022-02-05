Clarion University Athletics Announces Jennifer Herron Will Take on Role as Senior Woman Administrator

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced on Friday that Jennifer Herron , the Golden Eagle volleyball coach who just completed her 15th season at the helm of the program, will add the title of Senior Woman Administrator (SWA).

Snodgrass previously served as the athletic department’s SWA. Herron will continue to coach Clarion’s volleyball program.

“I am thrilled that Coach Herron has agreed to serve as our Senior Woman Administrator,” Snodgrass said. “Through her many years at Clarion, she has not only been a successful coach and mentor for our student-athletes, but also a voice of wisdom and guidance. Coach Herron is a tremendous communicator, and shows great passion for the success not just in her sport but for our entire athletic department. I am confident she will excel with the added duties and help us continue to grow our program.”

“I am humbled and honored to accept the position of SWA at Clarion,” Herron said. “Clarion is a special place that has afforded me the opportunity to grow and develop my personal leadership skills and allow for impactful interactions and mentorship opportunities with student-athletes, faculty and administrators. It is my intent to continue to facilitate strong relationships within the Clarion campus and community but also to broaden the scope to continue to learn and grow with peers from across the country.”

Herron has been the volleyball coach at Clarion since 2007, and in her 15 years has accomplished things never before seen in the program. A three-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Atlantic Region Coach of the Year, Herron has led the Golden Eagles to conference championships in 2010 and 2021. In the former, the Golden Eagles advanced to the NCAA Division II Championship Quarterfinals, the best national finish in program history. Clarion has made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in 15 years under Herron’s guidance.

In her time at Clarion she has coached 42 All-PSAC players, three PSAC West Athletes of the Year and three PSAC West Defensive Athletes of the Year. Herron has coached a host of All-Region and All-American selections, including AVCA All-America Honorable Mentions London Fuller and Cassidy Snider in 2021 and AVCA All-Atlantic Region selection Julia Piccolino .

The Golden Eagles have excelled in the classroom under Herron, winning some of the most prestigious national academic awards in the process. Included in the scores of Clarion and PSAC Scholar-Athlete selections are nine CoSIDA Academic All-America selections, most recently Third Team honoree Julia Piccolino . Two Golden Eagles were named the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year for Volleyball under Herron, Laura Subject (2014) and Hannah Heeter (2013).

