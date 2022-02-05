Over 2400 State-Owned Bridges Are in Poor Condition as PennDOT Faces Major Funding Shortfall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In the wake of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, PennDOT officials gave an update on Friday about bridge repair efforts across the Commonwealth.

(PHOTO: The damaged Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Bridge in Philadelphia remains closed to vehicular traffic until 2024. Philadelphia, PA, January 14, 2021.)

There are 25,000 state-owned bridges in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula, and over 2,400 of them are rated poor condition. This number is down from over 6,000 in 2008.

“Because of the age of our bridge network and the size of our bridge network, 250 state-maintained bridges move into that poor category every year,” she said. “So, we must preserve, repair and replace at a greater rate each year to continue our trend of reducing the number of bridges in the poor condition.”

To aid in the repair efforts, Pennsylvania is receiving $1.6 billion in federal funds over five years through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, though Batula said there is still a significant funding shortfall.

“Even with these new federal funds, we have a large gap between our available funding and the needs of our system. That means that PennDOT and our partners need to prioritize those funds that we do have available,” she said.

Funds are distributed according to the current status of each bridge. A bridge might undergo temporary repairs until it needs to be closed for a more permanent fix because of the lack of funds. PennDOT said they look at factors such as traffic and usage, particularly of emergency services, to decide which bridge should getting funding first.

The process for usage of the federal funds would largely follow this mold.

“We would use the same process with those federal dollars when we’re looking at those bridge systems. We would be going out, working with our partners and saying, ‘What are our additional priorities that we haven’t been able to get on the program?’ Maybe we’ve done some of those temporary fixes, but with the additional funding we can get to those permanent fixes,” said Batula.

Also addressed was the public perception of bridge safety. Batula said PennDOT has a mechanism to deal with poorly rated bridges, including timelines for when things need to be repaired.

“We do have a very rigorous process in place to make sure those bridges are safe,” she said. “It’s a very rigorous analysis. That’s why we use the bridge posting, if you will, when we put restrictions on what we can carry.”

PennDOT was asked about the safety of K-designed bridges similar to the Fern Hollow Bridge. According to Mike Keiser, the acting deputy secretary for highway administration, there are five other bridges in the state with the K design, and none of them have restrictions.

“These other five bridges are in a bit better condition and none of them have postings or restrictions on them,” he said. “There’s no concerns with those other bridges.”

Fern Hollow Bridge is owned by the city; however, PennDOT will oversee the replacement because of its experience with emergency bridge construction.

The K design will not be used for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge due to it lacking some internal redundancy.

Internal redundancy is when a structural member has alternative and sufficient load paths existing within the member itself, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Batula said the lifespan for a K bridge when it was designed is 50 years, but that through maintenance, it can be stretched to 75 years.

“It does depend a lot on the situation. The materials that were used, the maintenance that was done on it. A lot of times, there’s that discord between how many dollars there are to replace those at 50 years. There’s always the desire to stretch more life because of those restrictions,” she said.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.