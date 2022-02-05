County Seat Up for Sale; Owner Says ‘Thank You’ to Customers & Staff

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After 34 years of ownership, Mary and Gene Lenhart have decided to retire and sell County Seat Restaurant.

(Pictured above, from left: Mary Lenhart, Cindy Dolby, Steve Matson, Neva Beichner, Gene (Beef) Lenhart, Cynthia Sciandra and Josie Bates. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta)

“We are ready to retire, and several employees are ready to retire, as well,” Mary Lenhart told exploreClarion.com. “It’s just the right time.”

As for her retirement plans, Lenhart said she wants to spend time giving back.

“I want to do a lot of volunteering with my church,” she said.

The restaurant will remain open “as long we can,” said Lenhart. She gave no timeline as to when it could close.

The news of the closing, which was announced on a Facebook post on Friday, was met with sadness and appreciation from the community.

A few of the comments from patrons are shown below:

“Mary and Beef you have served the community for many years and age does not stop. It is time for you to enjoy your time…thank you for serving the community for so many years,” commented Heidi Delo Sayers.

“Thank you for being the backdrop of so many wonderful memories. You have served the community above and beyond just being a delicious restaurant!” said Judi Rae Kesner.

“Couldn’t ask for better food and service. I’ve been going to the seat my entire life. I understand Mary, I hope you can finally enjoy a retirement,” posted Brad Larson.

Lenhart said she has so many memories at the restaurant, and she will miss all of them. However, one thing she will not miss is the early mornings.

“Oh my, not getting up at 2:30 in the morning!” she added.

The restaurant industry has changed over the years, and Lenhart explained that running a restaurant is harder today than it was in the 80s.

“People are afraid to eat out. Food costs are ridiculous. It’s hard to keep decent menu prices with costs of services. All of our services, like our garbage collection, raised so much that it’s really hard to keep the prices low,” she said.

The Lenharts bought County Seat Restaurant in 1988, although Mary said she had worked at the restaurant for years before the purchase. The owners before the Lenharts, Barb and Jack Shook, were the ones who named it County Seat and designed the current menu.

Mary Lenhart said the Shooks made major changes to the restaurant during their eight-year tenure as owners. When she and her husband took over, the only thing that changed was the decorations, which she said were inspired by family-based, Christian values.

The restaurant is now up for sale, and Lenhart said she has already received one phone call from a potential buyer. She was clear her wish is for someone to keep County Seat the same with a focus on the values she holds dear.

“My wish is that somebody would buy it and keep it as much the same as possible, meaning a Christian-based restaurant with a family atmosphere and home cooking, a decent menu and pricing. We’ll see what happens there. I’m definitely willing to work with somebody.”

The building that County Seat is housed in is also for sale, according to the building owner, George Whitmer.

“Mary approached me. She and her husband were thinking about retiring, and I said to her if you find someone who wants to buy, I’ll be happy to have a discussion with them,” he said. “The goal is to keep the restaurant open there.”

Whitmer stated he was is the third generation of his family to own the building, located at 531 Main St. He said in the past, the building was split into three parts. The front portion was a restaurant, there was a courtyard in the middle and the back building, on the Liberty Street side, was a printer’s shop.

He said his father let the late Ralph Montana build a basketball court in the middle portion. The printer’s shop later built the middle section of the building, which is now used by County Seat for storage.

Apart from County Seat, the building houses the United Way in the back portion and has an apartment atop the restaurant.

To the customers who have patronized County Seat over the years, Lenhart was nothing but appreciative.

“It’s been a joy to be a part of this community and do what we can,” she said.

To her staff, she was effusive with her praise.

“I would say it goes without saying I have the best staff of any place in Clarion,” she said. “I will miss them all.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.