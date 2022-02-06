 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, February 6, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -3. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.