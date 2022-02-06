A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -3. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

