All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Jim King
Jim King served our country in the United States Army.
Name: James W. King
Born: July 25, 1946
Died: December 21, 2021
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Jim King was a 1965 graduate of Union High School and lived most of his life in Clarion County.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
He also served the community through his memberships with VFW of Rimersburg, the American Legion, of Rimersburg, and his involvement with sports, such as little league, youth football, and American Legion baseball.
In addition to Jim’s community involvement, he volunteered with the Butler VA Hospital.
He was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
