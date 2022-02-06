Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broiled Cod

This is the easiest and tastiest fish you’ll ever serve!

Ingredients

1/4 cup fat-free Italian salad dressing

1/2 teaspoon sugar



1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon garlic powder1/8 teaspoon curry powder1/8 teaspoon paprika1/8 teaspoon pepper2 cod fillets (6 ounces each)2 teaspoons butter

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a shallow bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients; add cod, turning to coat. Let stand 10-15 minutes.

-Place fillets on a greased rack of a broiler pan; discard remaining marinade. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 10-12 minutes. Top with butter.

