Clarion Hospital Reports 58 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 58 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 3, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 02/02/2022: 21,158
Test obtained at CH: 17,470
Positives: 4,466
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 02/02/2022: 101,997
Tests obtained at BMH: 29,831
Positives: 16,954
Hospital Inpatients as of 02/03/2022, 7:30 a.m:
Clarion Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 3 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 40 patients. 0 suspected. 40 confirmed. 2 ICU.
PA DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 02/01/2022.
Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:
– Wear a mask
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.