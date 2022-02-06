Clarion University Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles Compete in Final Tune-Up Before Nationals at Rich Sentner Invite

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams competed at the Rich Sentner Invitational on Saturday, with Clarion divers winning four of the six total events contested at Westminster Natatorium.

On the women’s side, Anna Vogt was a double-winner on Saturday afternoon, winning both the Women’s 1M and 3M Dives with the six-dive program. Vogt secured the victory in the 1M Dive with a mark of 252.00, and followed that up with a 246.50 score in the 3M dive. Addison Restelli took second place in both of those same dives, scoring 222.40 and 228.10 respectively. Bria Lewis was the third-place finisher in the 1M Dive, scoring a 185.95, while Alexa Gonczi took third in the 3M Dive with a 209.00.

Gonczi also picked up a win in the 11-dive program for the 1M Dive, scoring a 416.80. Teammate Liz Brand finished second with a 381.50.

On the men’s side, Zach Schering won in the 1M Dive six-dive program, scoring a 315.85 to pace the field. Schering took second in the 3M Dive, scoring 302.75 to trail only Westminster’s Patrick Holton. Andrew Cestra took third in the 1M Dive with a score of 253.55, while Jordan Morret was third in the 3M Dive with a score of 258.35.

