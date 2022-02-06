 

Cousin Basils’ Valentine’s Day Tacky Prom Party With Live Entertainment Set for February 12

Sunday, February 6, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

On the Brink 1CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is hosting a Valentine’s Day Tacky Prom Party on Saturday, February 12.

The event will begin at 9:00 p.m.

There is NO COVER CHARGE, and individuals must be 21+ to attend.

No pre-registration is required.

Bust out your tackiest prom attire and bring your sweetheart to the party!

The best-dressed couple will be crowned “King and Queen” at 10:30 p.m., and the prize is two Captain Morgan Pittsburgh Penguins tickets!

On the Brink will be providing live entertainment beginning at 9:00 p.m.

An after-hour menu will be available with cocktail specials, and more!

For more information, visit Cousin Basils’ Facebook page here.


