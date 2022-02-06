 

Featured Local Job: Juvenile Probation Officer

Sunday, February 6, 2022 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Forest County Juvenile Probation Department is now accepting applications for a full-time Juvenile Probation Officer.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Juvenile Probation

ATTENTION STEVEN T. BARNETT, CHIEF
526 Elm Street, Box 8
Tionesta, PA 16353

on or before March 1, 2022. (EOE)


