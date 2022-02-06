Joyce Schmader

Joyce’s prayers were finally answered and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed & brothers & sisters.

She passed away on Saturday, Feb 5th, 2022 after declining health at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Born October 27, 1931 in Lucinda, she was the daughter of the late Otto & Beatrice Lauer.

Joyce was a graduate of St Joseph School in Lucinda.

She was a member of the Rosary Society and in her early years worked at GC Murphy in Clarion.

Joyce was married on May 5, 1951 in St Joseph Church Lucinda to Edwin F Schmader who preceded her in death on July 20, 2004

Joyce enjoyed quilting & needlework.

She also enjoyed watching all sports on TV and traveling to Daytona Beach, FL every year with her husband.

Joyce is survived by her children: Deb Lauer and her husband Bernie of Lucinda, Linda Gatesman of Lucinda, Pam Wolbert and her husband Martin of Franklin, Polly Ochs of Williamsburg, VA, Edwin II of Shippenville, and Doug and his wife Stephanie of Coraopolis: her grandchildren Kevin Lauer, Soni Cathcart, Brett Lauer, Jeremy Gatesman, Chad Gatesman, Travis Gatesman, Barry Wolbert, Derek Wolbert, Brittan Wolbert, G’nel Atkins, Cody Ochs, Josh Schmader and Alexis Schmader: her great-grandchildren Kyle Lauer, Brooke Cathcart, Bryce Lauer, Alise Lauer, Natalie Gatesman, McKenzie Gatesman, Tyler Gatesman, Michaelina Gatesman, Halle Gatesman, Grant Gatesman, Arabella Wolbert, Oliver Wolbert.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Rita Speer, Wilbur Lauer, Jane Roberts, Lois Urbanus, Ronald, Delmar & Frank Lauer. Also, a son-in-law, John Gatesman.

She was the last surviving member of her family.

Family & friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda from 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00am with the Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Lucinda.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper. Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

