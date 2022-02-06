Say What?!: Virginia Man Wins $52,000, $80,000 Lottery Prizes Two Months Apart

VIRGINIA – A Virginia man who won $52,000.00 by buying 104 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing tried the same strategy two months later and won $80,000.00 with 160 tickets.

Jalen Taylor, of Charlottesville, told Virginia Lottery officials his lucky streak began when he bought 104 $1.00 tickets bearing the numbers 9-6-0 for the Nov. 18 Pick 3 drawing from the Food Lion store in Charlottesville.

