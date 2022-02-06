State Police Release Details of Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township on January 23.

According to police, this accident occurred as a secondary crash to an initial crash.

The second crash – involving an unidentified vehicle, a tractor-trailer, and an SUV – happened around 10:22 a.m. on January 23, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 33.7 (at crossover), in Clinton Township, Venango County.

The tractor-tractor involved in the initial accident came to a rest on the left shoulder, its trailer went over the right embankment, and there was debris including large cargo item(s) in the right lane.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was in the left lane and a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, operated by 58-year-old Marvin Dunmeyer, of Tacoma, Wa., was in the right lane approaching the initial crash scene. A 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 19-year-old David O. Weber, of Sault Sainte Marie, Mi., was pulled off onto the left shoulder where Weber stopped to check on the welfare of the tractor-trailer operator involved in the initial crash and to call 9-1-1.

A PSP member had just arrived at the scene of the initial crash in a parked PSP vehicle with overhead emergency lights activated, and his vehicle was positioned/parked on the right eastbound shoulder of I-80, just prior to the initial crash scene.

Dunmeyer (the operator of the Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer) reported that the unidentified vehicle impacted the left front of his tractor-trailer as the unidentified vehicle and the Freightliner were coming into the initial crash scene when, according to Dunmeyer, the unidentified vehicle was attempting to merge into the right lane.

The Freightliner then struck debris from the initial crash in the right lane. After impacting the debris, the Freightliner traveled across the left lane, onto the left shoulder, and struck the rear of the Ford Escape. It then continued east across the crossover and came to a final rest in the median (just east of the crossover) where it became stuck in the snow. The Ford Escape rotated counterclockwise into the median and came to a rest just west of the crossover, facing north.

Dunmeyer related that the unidentified vehicle stopped up the road and its operator began walking back, then returned to his/her vehicle, and left the scene without exchanging information with the other involved drivers.

The Freightliner Cascadia sustained moderate front damage.

The Ford Escape sustained heavy rear-end damage.

Dunmeyer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Weber suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Dunmeyer was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Friday, February 4, 2022.

