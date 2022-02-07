Carol Ann Barr, 84, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Born on January 19, 1938, she was a daughter to the late Ernest and Agnus Young Carter.

On June 4, 1955, Carol married Charles E. Barr, who survives. They shared 66 years of marriage together.

Carol worked for the nursing home for over twenty years, working her way up from a cook to the building’s dietitian.

Her heart was for helping others at her job.

She loved to spend time with her family and friends, including hosting pool parties and playing cards.

All of her dogs were very special to her, especially Hunter and Sadie.

Surviving are three children, James C. Barr and wife Paula of Erie, Kurt E. Barr of Plumer, and Kimberly L. Lynch and companion, William Myers, of Titusville; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Barr of Eagle Rock; five grandchildren, Matthew Barr and wife Jessica, Carrie Jenks and husband Josh, Joshua Barr, Justin Barr, and Shawn Ames; and two great grandchildren, Willow Ames and Daniel Jenks.

In addition, many nieces and nephews survive, including special niece, Pam Carter.

Preceding Carol in death are her parents, her son, Randy S. Barr, and her four siblings, Pat Foltz, Richard Carter, Morris Carter, and Judy Carter.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm, with funeral services following at 7 pm.

Interment will be the following day in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Oakwood Heights for the excellent care they gave to Carol.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

