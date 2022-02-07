A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers between 7am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 3pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

