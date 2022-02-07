Agnes L. Goodman, 68, of Oil City, PA., passed away Feb. 4, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 18, 1953 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Richard & Elsie Ehrhart Johnson.

Agnes was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked for Woodstream Industries and had worked over twenty years as a dietary aide for Golden Living Nursing Home.

Agnes enjoyed crocheting and watching the Hallmark channel and enjoyed detective shows.

She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and family cookouts.

Agnes loved butterflies and Betty Boop.

She is survived by one daughter, Heather Kofalt & her husband Anthony of Seneca; 3 grandchildren, Sean Hartle, Breanne Hartle, and Gage Johnson; 5 great grandchildren, Sophia Johnson, Aubriana Johnson, Spencer Lovejoy, AnnaBella Rose Hartle, and Sean Hartle Jr.

She is also survived by a sister, Judy Exley of Franklin; two brothers, Richard Johnson & his wife Dixie of Oil City, and James Johnson & his wife Tammy of Rocky Grove; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Bert Johnson and a brother-in-law Clarence Exley

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home and again from 9:00A.M.-10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning in the funeral home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M.

A luncheon will follow at the Quality Inn in Franklin.

Memorials may be made to Oil City Healthcare Residents Fund 1293 Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA. 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

