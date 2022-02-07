Betty L. Fenstermaker, 76, of New Bethlehem passed away, Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence.

Born on September 4, 1945, in Heathville she was a daughter of the late Jackson W. and Betty M. (Kennett) Fenstermaker.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Fenstermaker of Rimersburg and two sisters, Beverly Fenstermaker and Nancy Jean Fenstermaker both of New Bethlehem and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Linda J. Fenstermaker and Mary K. Fenstermaker, and brothers, Jeffrey W. Fenstermaker, Larry Fenstermaker, and Edward W. Fenstermaker.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

